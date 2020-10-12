Sojern and Convious Partner Together to Help Leisure and Attractions Reach and Convert More Customers (Di lunedì 12 ottobre 2020) LONDON, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Sojern, a leading provider of digital marketing solutions for travel, and Convious, Europe's leading eCommerce platform for the Leisure industry, have Partnered up to bring an integrated digital solution that drives conversions and amplifies Reach for Attractions and Leisure activity operators globally. Convious' all-inclusive data driven eCommerce platform for Leisure venues, Together with Sojern's smart online advertising for travel marketers, provides an excellent joint solution for tour and activity operators to effortlessly Reach travelers. "Sojern is particularly excited to be Partnering with ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
LONDON, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sojern, a provider of digital marketing solutions for travel, today announced its Co-Op Marketing Program designed to help Destination Marketing Organisations (DMO ...
