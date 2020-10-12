Infosys Completes Acquisition of Product Design and Development Firm | Kaleidoscope Innovation

(Di lunedì 12 ottobre 2020) #ict BENGALURU, India and CINCINNATI, Ohio, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/, NYSE: INFY,, a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced that it has completed theof, a full-spectrumand insightsinnovating across medical, consumer and industrial ...

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Infosys Completes

Padova News

BENGALURU, India and CINCINNATI, Ohio, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced that it has completed the ...(Immediapress - Adnkronos Immediapress e' un servizio di diffusione di comunicati stampa in testo originale redatto direttamente dall'ente che lo emette. Padovanews non e' responsabile per i contenuti ...