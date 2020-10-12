Viaggiare in camper verso la libertà: le cose da portarsi ...Maltempo : Allerta meteo per temporali su 14 regioniTiziano Ferro, evasione fiscale per 6 milioni di euro : respinto il ...I titoli PS4 che non funzioneranno su PS5Giro Italia,Simon Yates si ritira: è positivo al Covid-19Nuovo Dpcm Covid-19 : Restrizioni fuori da bar e localiFreddo in arrivo: come proteggersi anche attraverso le persianeLa diva delle telenovelas Jeannette Rodriguez rivela: Mi mancano i ...VR di Virtuix One: il futuro del gioco è quiRed Bull Factions 2020 – Al via la quinta edizione

CGTN | Why did Trump downplay the COVID-19 pandemic?

BEIJING, Oct. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In the U.S., there are 7.8 million COVID-19 cases with more than ...

CGTN: Why did Trump downplay the COVID-19 pandemic? (Di lunedì 12 ottobre 2020)

In the U.S., there are 7.8 million COVID-19 cases with more than 210,000 deaths. Having initially praised the Chinese government's effectiveness in tackling the pandemic, Trump made a "U-turn," rejecting criticism of his handling of the fight against COVID-19 and describing it as the "Chinese Virus." Read the original article here. Documents released on August 31 by the U.S. House Select Subcommittee on Coronavirus show that top Trump administration officials downplayed the pandemic. "The White House has known since June that coronavirus cases were surging across the country," but the Trump administration has repeatedly called for a reopening of the economy. The administration's stance has contributed to 58,000 ...
