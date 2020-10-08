La duchessa di Cambridge Kate Middleton sfoggia i suoi nuovi capelli ...La libertà di comunicare mentre guidi la moto: interfono bluetooh per ...Inaugurato il baby pit stop Nido di coccole donato dall'Associazione ...Ha violentato e messo incinta una disabile! Arrestato operatore ...Salute e forma fisica: l'integratore all'ananas drenante per dimagrirePaola Caruso : La sexy anteprima del calendario hotPaolo Del Debbio è dimagrito di 22 kg : ecco perchéBollettino Coronavirus mercoledì 7 : I numeri dicono situazione seriaPensioni : 8 milioni di italiani hanno una previdenza complementarePictionary Air : esce dalla carta per finire sugli schermi

European Commission to issue EU SURE bonds of up to ' 100 billion as social bonds

It has been independently evaluated by an external evaluator, Sustainalytics. Following today's ...

European Commission to issue EU SURE bonds of up to '100 billion as social bonds (Di giovedì 8 ottobre 2020) It has been independently evaluated by an external evaluator, Sustainalytics. Following today's announcement, the Commission is moving one step closer towards the issuance of the first SURE bonds. ...
Vasto programmaL’impronta francese nel piano europeo per diminuire la dipendenza industriale da Cina e Stati Uniti
Le conclusioni del Consiglio europeo sull’importanza di contrastare pratiche sleali e abusive e garantire l’autosufficienza strategica del Vecchio Continente in caso di nuove crisi vanno sulla scia de ...
Dun & Bradstreet Enters Into Agreement to Acquire Bisnode, a Leading European Data & Analytics Business
Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (“Dun & Bradstreet” or the “Company”) (NYSE:DNB), a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, through its subsidiary Dun & Bradstreet Holdings ...
