Choirock Mecard's Complete Victory in All Global Patent Disputes against Spin Master (Di giovedì 8 ottobre 2020) SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/
The toy brand Mecard, which is developed with proprietary technology owned by Korean toy company Choirock Contents Factory Co., Ltd., won a Complete Victory in all of the Global Patent Disputes against Spin Master, Ltd., a Canadian Global toy company. In 2018, Spin Master sued a US toy company, Mattel, Inc., in the United States, Canada, Australia, etc., alleging that Mecard toys infringed Spin Master's "Bakugan" Patents. Mattel was distributing Mecard toys in those countries through its license obtained from ... Leggi su iltempo
