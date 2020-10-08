Calcio Serie B : Due giocatori positivi nel MonzaAnticipazioni TALE E QUALE SHOW : l'attore Luca Argentero è il quarto ...Chi è il famoso cantante italiano pizzicato in strada mentre bacia un ...DIRT 5 Rallycross Racing Italy Circuit GameplayPerché creare un e-commerce nel 2020?Buon compleanno Monopoly : sono 85 anni N26: protegge dalle minacce per il banking onlineMi Store Italia apre anche a TorinoMILESTONE LANCIA RIDE 4 per console e PC/STEAM.Stasera in TV - Stasera in Televisione oggi giovedì 8 ottobre 2020

Beko' s first-of-its kind household product line eliminates more than 99% of bacteria and viruses including coronavirus

New home appliances line, launched via a virtual experience, uses UV light technology heat and steam for ...

Beko's first-of-its kind household product line eliminates more than 99% of bacteria and viruses (including coronavirus) (Di giovedì 8 ottobre 2020) New home appliances line, launched via a virtual experience, uses UV light technology heat and steam for at-home disinfection ISTANBUL, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/

Beko, Europe's leading home appliance brand, has developed Hygiene Shield, a ground-breaking portfolio of household products, created in response to emerging consumer needs in the post-lockdown era.     The new portfolio includes seven appliances with in-built disinfection programmes and functions to disinfect packaged food and belongings to help consumers adjust to the 'new normal' at home. Developed as a result of in-depth consumer research conducted across the globe and with innovative new technology, the Hygiene Shield product line has the power to kill more than 99% of ...
