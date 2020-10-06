RIS Expands InkCenters® To Switzerland With Migros Geneva Partnership

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 6 ottobre 2020) InkCenter® offers superior quality and cost savings while good for the environment CARLSBAD, California, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/Retail Inkjet Solutions (RIS) and Swiss supermarket retailertoday announced InkCenter® installations at two retail locations in. Customers shopping at the MParc – La Praille "melectronics" in, as well as those shopping at the "mprint-shop"in the Centre Commercial Lancy-Onex, can now take advantage of the fast, easy and cost-effective InkCenter® refill service, powered by RIS. The expansion into the Swiss market, headquartered in Zurich,, follows an earlier successful InkCenter® launch at...