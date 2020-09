Megaport Extends Global Reach of Oracle Cloud

(Di martedì 29 settembre 2020) 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/Limited, ASX: MP1,, "",, a leading Network as a Service, NaaS, provider and a member ofPartnerNetwork, OPN,, announced today the expanded ...

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Megaport Extends

Megaport SDN extends secure, on-demand connectivity to Oracle Cloud regions across four continents to improve performance BRISBANE, Australia, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Megaport Limited (ASX: MP1 ...