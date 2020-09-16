Comarch's extended Partnership with Moët Hennessy Proves High-quality Business Data Drive Efficient Sales Strategies (Di mercoledì 16 settembre 2020) KRAKOW, Poland, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Moët Hennessy, a member of the Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy Group, the world leader in High-quality products, has been cooperating with Comarch in order to improve its Partnership with distributors and wholesalers. Accurate Sales Data, and the effective exchange of this information between partners, was a clear goal to help the company to make decisions based on reliable Business information. This strategy is intended to create opportunities to help stimulate partners' Sales activities. After implementation in Poland of the reporting and communication platform Comarch Online Distribution, Moët ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
