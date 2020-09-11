Venture Global LNG Announces Hiring of Brian Cothran as Chief Operating Officer (Di venerdì 11 settembre 2020) ARLINGTON, Virginia, Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Venture Global LNG, Inc. Announces that Brian Cothran has joined the company as Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Cothran is an accomplished business leader with over two decades of operational and strategic experience in the Oil & Gas and Power Generation industries. Prior to joining Venture Global, Mr. Cothran served more than 20 years with General Electric and Baker Hughes, after its merger with GE Oil & Gas. During that time, he held a number of executive and general management roles both in the United States and abroad, which included leading GE's Energy Services business in Eastern Europe and Russia, Vice ... Leggi su iltempo
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Venture GlobalPer il venture capital la biotecnologia non è una moda Morningstar Crestbridge Plans for More Private Equity and Venture Capital Funds Growth With Appointment of Tech Firm Veteran
In his new role, Aaron is responsible for growth, client acquisition and business development, focusing on Mid-Cap fund managers in the global private equity and venture capital space. This press rele ...
DTE Closes Series A Financing with Chrysalix Venture Capital and Brunnur Ventures
DT Equipment ehf. (DTE) (www.dtequipment.com), developers of next-generation analytics technology for metals production and processing, announced today the close of a Series A financing with the new p ...
Venture GlobalSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Venture Global