Berlusconi still improving says doctor (Di martedì 8 settembre 2020) "Today, September 8, 2020, we can confirm the observation of a clinical picture that is constantly evolving in a positive way," Zangrillo said in the update. "All the clinical and blood-chemistry ... Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Berlusconi still Referendum sul taglio dei parlamentari , Berlusconi: "Atto demagogico" la Repubblica Berlusconi still improving says doctor

ROME, SEP 8 - Silvio Berlusconi's condition is continuing to improve, his personal doctor and head of intensive care at Milan's San Raffaele Hospital, Alberto Zangrillo said in a update on Tuesday. Th ...

ROME, SEP 8 - Silvio Berlusconi's condition is continuing to improve, his personal doctor and head of intensive care at Milan's San Raffaele Hospital, Alberto Zangrillo said in a update on Tuesday. Th ...