Berlusconi still improving says doctor

Today, September 8, 2020, we can confirm the observation of a clinical picture that is constantly ...

Today, September 8, 2020, we can confirm the observation of a clinical picture that is constantly evolving in a positive way," Zangrillo said in the update. "All the clinical and blood-chemistry ...

Berlusconi still improving says doctor
ROME, SEP 8 - Silvio Berlusconi's condition is continuing to improve, his personal doctor and head of intensive care at Milan's San Raffaele Hospital, Alberto Zangrillo said in a update on Tuesday. Th ...
