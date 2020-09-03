Nintendo per il 35° anniversario di Super Mario presenta giochi e ...IFA 2020 LG presenta life’s good from homeSeagate Aggiorna i suoi HDD e SSDsPrevisione meteo : Torna il sole e buon tempo in tutta ItaliaE' meglio della figlia! Eva Henger mostra il suo 'lato migliore'Silvio Berlusconi positivo al Covid-19 : è asintomatico e sta beneArriva il bonus pc e internet a sostegno della connessione e ...Tassista romano abusa di una turista statunitense e una romanaRED DEAD ONLINE: Il Coyote leggendario è a BlackwaterNVIDIA stupisce ancoracon le nuove GPU Serie 30

TCL Extends Cooperation with FIBA | Switching on Unlimited Possibilities

BERLIN, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At the opening of IFA 2020 in Berlin today, during the IFA Global ...

TCL Extends Cooperation with FIBA, Switching on Unlimited Possibilities

At the opening of IFA 2020 in Berlin today, during the IFA Global Press Conference themed "Switch on possibility", TCL announced that it will extend its Cooperation with the International Basketball Federation (FIBA). Over the next four years, TCL will continue to promote the development of the basketball community as a FIBA Global Partner. Andreas Zagklis, Secretary General of FIBA, thanked TCL via a video message on the press conference, emphasizing the Cooperation with TCL would switch on Unlimited Possibilities in the future. Mrs. Yuki, Vice President of TCL said, "TCL is honored to enter into this new Cooperation with FIBA. In the first stage ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano

