JTI extends technology partnership with Sauber Engineering

GENEVA and ZURICH, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JTI (Japan Tobacco International) has extended its ...

 JTI (Japan Tobacco International) has extended its technology partnership agreement with Sauber Engineering AG (SEN), a leading player in technology and prototype development and part of the Sauber Group of Companies. Through this partnership, both companies will continue to collaborate on the development of precision Engineering projects aimed at increasing the performance of the next generation of JT Group products. The two companies are currently working on innovative solutions to enhance the user experience of JTI's vaping products, developing innovative product platforms and new functionalities which respond to the changing demands of consumers, to offer them even broader ... Leggi su iltempo

