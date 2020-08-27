Gamification e interazione: i fattori discriminanti del gioco online Annunciato The Witcher: Monster SlayerCall of Duty: Black Ops Cold War arriva il 13 novembreFlavio Briatore positivo... rimosso un selfie direttamente dal letto ...Papa Francesco si rifiuta di indossare la mascherinaPanda Security: app Android di quali fidarsi?Red Dead Online: alligatore a fasce leggendarioMatteo Salvini non ci crede : denunciato dal sig. Faraone!Coronavirus, ecco quando i bambini devono indossare le mascherine Arriva Eufy Security Smart Drop, la cassetta portapacchi smart

Locus listed as a Sample Vendor in Gartner Hype Cycle for Transportation Industry | 2020

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Locus, a global B2B SaaS company that automates human

Locus listed as a Sample Vendor in Gartner Hype Cycle for Transportation Industry, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/

Locus, a global B2B SaaS company that automates human decisions in logistics, today announced its recognition in Gartner's "Hype Cycle for Transportation Industry, 20201" as a Sample Vendor within the Last-Mile Delivery Solutions category. Gartner is a leading research and advisory company. "These solutions are adaptations of traditional routing and scheduling, wherein a route could be replanned and a dispatcher would control the process. Many of these solutions use AI and machine learning to speed up the optimization process and predict occurrences and impacts based on real-time information," said Gartner in the research report.

