Blink Charging Receives Over $1.0 Million Follow-On Order From InterEnergy for EV Charging Equipment for Deployment in the Dominican ... (Di mercoledì 26 agosto 2020) ... Blink Charging Co., Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW,, 'Blink' or the 'Company',, a leading owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle, EV, Charging Equipment and services, today announced that it has ... Leggi su padovanews

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Blink Charging Blink Charging ha presentato un caricatore portatile per le auto elettriche HDmotori