Q BioMed Announces Strontium89 will be available as of September 2020 through Named Patient Program for Bone Metastases Pain Palliation in ... (Di martedì 11 agosto 2020) #salute-e-benessere NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/



Q BioMed Inc., OTCQB: QBIO,, a commercial stage biotech company, announced today it is launching a Named Patient Program for its non-opioid Bone Metastases Pain Palliation drug, Strontium89, Strontium Chloride Sr-89 Injection, USP,. The Named Patient Program will be ... Leggi su cataniaoggi

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : BioMed Announces