WuXi Vaccines Appoints Mr Jian Dong as Chief Executive Officer

SHANGHAI and DUNDALK, Ireland, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi Vaccines, a global leading company ...

WuXi Vaccines Appoints Mr. Jian Dong as Chief Executive Officer

WuXi Vaccines, a global leading company with world-class vaccine contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) capabilities, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Jian Dong as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). WuXi Vaccines is a joint venture established between WuXi Biologics and Shanghai-based Hile Bio-Technology. "We are delighted to announce Jian's new appointment. He is a highly regarded leader with over 30 years of bio-pharmaceutical experience, including vaccine production, process development, as well as the design, construction, qualification and operation management of cGMP manufacturing facilities," said Dr.

