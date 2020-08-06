WuXi Vaccines Appoints Mr. Jian Dong as Chief Executive Officer (Di giovedì 6 agosto 2020) SHANGHAI and DUNDALK, Ireland, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/



WuXi Vaccines, a global leading company with world-class vaccine contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) capabilities, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Jian Dong as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). WuXi Vaccines is a joint venture established between WuXi Biologics and Shanghai-based Hile Bio-Technology. "We are delighted to announce Jian's new appointment. He is a highly regarded leader with over 30 years of bio-pharmaceutical experience, including vaccine production, process development, as well as the design, construction, qualification and operation management of cGMP manufacturing facilities," said Dr. ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano

