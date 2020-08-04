Bank Alfalah and TerraPay to Launch Home Remittance Service to Pakistan (Di martedì 4 agosto 2020) KARACHI, Pakistan and THE HAGUE, Netherlands, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/



TerraPay, a global payments infrastructure company and Bank Alfalah have announced a partnership for offering Remittance payment Services in Pakistan. Through this partnership, overseas Pakistanis will be able to use TerraPay's partners' network to instantly deposit money to any Bank account in Pakistan. With this Service, Bank Alfalah is reinforcing its commitment to facilitating overseas partners including renowned Fintechs, Money Transfer Operators, and Money Service Businesses engaged in cross-border Remittances. This is in ... Leggi su iltempo

