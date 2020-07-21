Infosys Named as Global Service Provider Partner of the Year by ServiceNow (Di martedì 21 luglio 2020) BENGALURU, India, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/



Infosys (NYSE: INFY), a Global leader in next-generation digital Services and consulting, has been awarded the 2020 ServiceNow Global Service Provider Partner of the Year for achieving overall excellence in delivery and ServiceNow pipeline growth. The ServiceNow Global Alliances and Channel Ecosystem acknowledged the achievements of its best-in-class Partners by evaluating a combination of attributes such as revenue contribution, product line expansion, skill growth, and business transformation. Infosys offers a suite of offerings for IT Service Management (ITSM) ... Leggi su iltempo

