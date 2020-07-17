Dune: Rebecca Ferguson conferma i reshoots a breve a Budapest (Di venerdì 17 luglio 2020) Rebecca Ferguson, alias Lady Jessica, conferma l'avvio imminente dei reshoots di Dune, il cast stellare dell'adattamento si prepara a fare ritorno sul set in Europa. Come conferma Rebecca Ferguson sul suo account Instagram, il cast di Dune si prepara a una trasferta europea per i reshoots che prenderanno il via a breve a Budapest. Il regista Denis Villeneuve sta ultimando il monumentale adattamento del romanzo sci-fi di Frank Herbert e presto darà il via alle riprese aggiuntive, come conferma la Ferguson scrivendo: "Dune tornerà a Budapest presto per le riprese aggiuntive, non vedo l'ora di rivedere tutti ... Leggi su movieplayer

