Objectway Offers Licence-Free Period for WealthTech Suite to Help the Digital Transformation During the Covid-19 Crisis (Di lunedì 20 aprile 2020) LONDON, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Objectway, a leading software provider of wealth management Digital solutions with customers in four continents, announced the offer of a Licence-Free Period to any new subscription to its Digital offering committed to in 2020. The initiative aims at Helping Objectway's customers mobilise their investment, address the Digital gap and deliver best service during this challenging Period. Aware of the need for quick go-live plans, Objectway has set-up a fast-track approach, with a cloud-based, ready-to-use deployment model, open APIsfor quick integration, focusing on rapid delivery of wealth managers' highest priorities within a few months, and incrementally extending the service to a wider set of components. This emergency is exposing the delay in Digital transformation accumulated in the Wealth Management and Private Banking industry. In such a ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Objectway, a leading software provider of wealth management Digital solutions with customers in four continents, announced the offer of a Licence-Free Period to any new subscription to its Digital offering committed to in 2020. The initiative aims at Helping Objectway's customers mobilise their investment, address the Digital gap and deliver best service during this challenging Period. Aware of the need for quick go-live plans, Objectway has set-up a fast-track approach, with a cloud-based, ready-to-use deployment model, open APIsfor quick integration, focusing on rapid delivery of wealth managers' highest priorities within a few months, and incrementally extending the service to a wider set of components. This emergency is exposing the delay in Digital transformation accumulated in the Wealth Management and Private Banking industry. In such a ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Objectway Offers
Objectway OffersSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Objectway Offers