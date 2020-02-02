Uomini e donne : Soleil Stasi con mini slip e tatuaggio nascostoAmici 19 : Martina Beltrami è a rischio eliminazione?Calciomercato Genoa : Iturbe, l'attaccante torna in MessicoPupo a Sanremo : Celebro i 40 anni di Su di noi in giro per il mondo, ...Brittish il nuovo video di Alex Britti Fuori adessoAlessio Bruno di Temptation Island condannato a 2 anni e 8 mesiMarco Balestri confessa a Mattino 5 : Col viagra ho rischiato la vitaWanda Nara e il Grande Fratello Vip : Lo farò venerdì in puntata...Ida Platano torna a Uomini e Donne è scoppia in lacrimeMichele Noto uccide Rosalia Mifsud e Monica Di Liberto poi si toglie ...

The Truman Show | Jim Carrey favorevole a un reboot moderno

A quanto pare l’attore Jim Carrey è attratto dall’idea di riportare sul grande schermo The ...

The Truman Show | Jim Carrey favorevole a un reboot moderno (Di domenica 2 febbraio 2020) A quanto pare l’attore Jim Carrey è attratto dall’idea di riportare sul grande schermo The Truman Show. La pellicola però, sarebbe ambientata ai giorni nostri Come sa chi segue assiduamente la carriera dell’attore, Jim Carrey ha rifiutato molte offerte che gli chiedevano di riprendere suoi vecchi ruoli. Ma lascia la porta aperta per una versione … L'articolo The Truman Show Jim Carrey favorevole a un reboot moderno proviene da www.meteoweek.com. meteoweek

