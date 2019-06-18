Kikò Nalli difende Ambra Lombardo e risponde alla sorella di Tina ...Kate Middleton gelosa di William! In tv lancia dei messaggi al maritoRaffaella Fico adesso cerca un uomo che la faccia sentire donnaFirst Playable: cresce l’attesa per il primo evento italiano del ...Ecco cosa è successo tra Loredana Lecciso e Romina PowerUn successo la giornata di prevenzione, diverse le patologie ...Un lato b perfetto! Georgina Rodriguez super sexy in in piscinaDiletta Leotta e Francesco Monte stanno insieme?E' morto consumato dal dolore! Perse moglie e figlio nell'attentato ...Francesca De Andrè ... io e Gennaro non siamo fidanzati ma...

Windows 10 20H1 | nuove opzioni per gestire le notifiche

Windows 10 20H1 | nuove opzioni per gestire le notifiche Nella build 18917 di Windows 10 20H1, rilasciata mercoledì per gli Insider nel ramo di distribuzione Fast, ...

Windows 10 20H1: nuove opzioni per gestire le notifiche (Di martedì 18 giugno 2019) Nella build 18917 di Windows 10 20H1, rilasciata mercoledì per gli Insider nel ramo di distribuzione Fast, Microsoft ha iniziato a testare alcune nuove opzioni per gestire le notifiche. Centro notifiche In alto a destra è stata aggiunta l’opzione “Gestisci notifiche” che consente di accedere velocemente alla pagina dedicata alle notifiche nelle Impostazioni di Windows 10. Inoltre, è possibile disattivare le notifiche e accedere alle impostazioni di notifica per le singole app attraverso l’icona ingranaggio nel banner. Impostazioni Invece, nella pagina notifiche e azioni, Microsoft ha introdotto la possibilità di ordinare l’elenco delle app per “Più recente” o per “Nome”. All’interno della pagina dedicata alla gestione delle notifiche per singole app è stato apportato un ottimo miglioramento, sono state aggiunte le immagini che mostrano come vengono recapitate le notifiche e, ...
