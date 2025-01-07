Bamboo Rose Acquires Verteego to Launch Retail' s First AI-Fueled Decision Intelligence Platform
Bamboo Rose, a leading provider of Retail management solutions for blue-chip customers around the world, is thrilled to announce the acquisition of Verteego, a proven automation Platform focused on supply chain Decision Intelligence powered by AI. This acquisition marks a transformative step in Bamboo Rose's mission to empower Retailers with the tools they need to automate complex Decision-making and unlock the full potential of their data.Elevating Retail Decision-Making with Faster, Smarter, and More Actionable AI-Driven InsightsGartner's Market Guide for Decision Intelligence Platforms* (July 18, 2024) advises the industry to, "Bring Decision making to even higher levels by extending DI Decision Intelligence to optimization of cross-functional Decision networks as well as by applying DI to more adaptive, situational, ad hoc Decision making, paving the way toward autonomous business.
Elevating Retail Decision-Making with Faster, Smarter, and More Actionable AI-Driven InsightsGartner's Market Guide for Decision Intelligence Platforms* (July 18, 2024) advises the industry to, "Bring Decision making to even higher levels by extending DI Decision Intelligence to optimization of cross-functional Decision networks as well as by applying DI to more adaptive, situational, ad hoc Decision making, paving the way toward autonomous business.
