Liberoquotidiano.it - Bamboo Rose Acquires Verteego to Launch Retail's First AI-Fueled Decision Intelligence Platform

Leggi su Liberoquotidiano.it

BOSTON, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/, a leading provider ofmanagement solutions for blue-chip customers around the world, is thrilled to announce the acquisition of, a proven automationfocused on supply chainpowered by AI. This acquisition marks a transformative step in's mission to empowerers with the tools they need to automate complex-making and unlock the full potential of their data.Elevating-Making with Faster, Smarter, and More Actionable AI-Driven InsightsGartner's Market Guide fors* (July 18, 2024) advises the industry to, "Bringmaking to even higher levels by extending DIto optimization of cross-functionalnetworks as well as by applying DI to more adaptive, situational, ad hocmaking, paving the way toward autonomous business.