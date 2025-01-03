BE OPEN Art congratulates the winners of the Regional Art Competition in Southern Africa
BE OPEN Art, an online art gallery set up by BE OPEN think tank, a humanitarian initiative founded by Austria-based international businessperson and philanthropist Elena Baturina, is ready to announce the results of the last stage of BE OPEN Regional Art in 2024 which covered the countries of Southern Africa: Angola, Botswana, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Swaziland, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.BE OPEN Regional Art is a region-based Competition for emerging artists, aimed to support those whose art best represents their Regional, cultural and ethnic identities. Throughout 2023 and 2024, BE OPEN expert community have been selecting artists to feature them in the BE OPEN Art gallery, offer greater visibility and encourage the public to vote and thus select the monthly and the Regional winners.
