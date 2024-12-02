Luxurynsight and Heuritech two French AI & Data Leaders unite to unlock next-level data intelligence for Luxury Fashion and Beauty Brands
PARIS, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/
As from November 2024, Heuritech has officially joined the Luxurynsight Group. This strategic operation marks a major step forward their shared vision to become the global data intelligence SaaS leader for strategic decision-making in the Luxury, Fashion and Beauty industries.This union reinforces Luxurynsight's renowned expertise in market intelligence with Heuritech's cutting-edge consumer insights creating a powerful, all-encompassing solution for professionals across the industry to make more informed, data-driven decisions.Luxurynsight built its reputation as the trusted data partner for prestigious Groups and Maisons such as LVMH, Chanel, Kering, L'Oréal, Dior, Bulgari, Balenciaga, Armani, Coty or Puig.Heuritech bridges the gap between AI and business by empowering major and global Brands, retailers and manufacturers to forecast demand and trends more accurately.
