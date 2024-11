Liberoquotidiano.it - World's Top Football Clubs Conclude Aspire Academy's 10th Global Summit Under Qatar's Desert Stars

DOHA,, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/Theedition of thed in, bringing together leaders from 50 toporganisationswide. Over two days, theprovided a platform for exchanging groundbreaking insights on sports science, coaching techniques, and performance, with a key focus on inspiring the next generation of sporting.Powerful Setting forCollaborationThe's first dayd with a gala dinner for guests, the evening's highlight was a Star Chat with Italian basketball coach Sergio Scariolo, current head coach of the Spanish national basketball team. During his talk, Scariolo shared valuable coaching techniques and emphasized the importance of continual learning and building strong connections with players.