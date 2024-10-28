Sophie Turner dà la inspo fashion perfetta per Halloween: ecco quale (Di lunedì 28 ottobre 2024) Quest’anno Sophie Turner ha deciso di portare il suo stile ad un nuovo livello in occasione di Halloween, sfoggiando un look spettacolare ispirato al personaggio di Trinity dal cult fantascientifico Matrix. Con un outfit in latex nero che trasuda audacia e glamour, la star britannica si è trasformata in una versione chic e combattiva del celebre personaggio cinematografico. Sophie Turner stupisce a Halloween con un look ispirato a Trinity di Matrix Sabato sera, Sophie ha partecipato a una festa di Halloween in compagnia degli amici, sfoggiando un look tutto nero, perfetto per una serata all’insegna del mistero e dell’azione. Il suo outfit era composto da una tuta corta in pelle lucida, chiusa da una zip che scendeva fino al petto creando una scollatura profonda. La vita era sottolineata da una cintura con fibbia dorata, dando al look una struttura elegante. Metropolitanmagazine.it - Sophie Turner dà la inspo fashion perfetta per Halloween: ecco quale Leggi tutta la notizia su Metropolitanmagazine.it (Di lunedì 28 ottobre 2024) Quest’annoha deciso di portare il suo stile ad un nuovo livello in occasione di, sfoggiando un look spettacolare ispirato al personaggio di Trinity dal cult fantascientifico Matrix. Con un outfit in latex nero che trasuda audacia e glamour, la star britannica si è trasformata in una versione chic e combattiva del celebre personaggio cinematografico.stupisce acon un look ispirato a Trinity di Matrix Sabato sera,ha partecipato a una festa diin compagnia degli amici, sfoggiando un look tutto nero, perfetto per una serata all’insegna del mistero e dell’azione. Il suo outfit era composto da una tuta corta in pelle lucida, chiusa da una zip che scendeva fino al petto creando una scollatura profonda. La vita era sottolineata da una cintura con fibbia dorata, dando al look una struttura elegante.

