Pericolo Voice Cloning: la tecnologia che replica le nostre voci grazie all’intelligenza artificiale (Di sabato 26 ottobre 2024) Negli ultimi anni, l’intelligenza artificiale (IA) ha compiuto progressi sorprendenti nel campo del Voice Cloning, ossia la clonazione vocale. Si tratta di una tecnologia in grado di replicare la voce di una persona in modo molto realistico, tanto da rendere difficile distinguere tra la voce reale e quella clonata. Se, da una parte, il Voice Pericolo Voice Cloning: la tecnologia che replica le nostre voci grazie all’intelligenza artificiale L'Identità. Lidentita.it - Pericolo Voice Cloning: la tecnologia che replica le nostre voci grazie all’intelligenza artificiale Leggi tutta la notizia su Lidentita.it (Di sabato 26 ottobre 2024) Negli ultimi anni, l’intelligenza(IA) ha compiuto progressi sorprendenti nel campo del, ossia la clonazione vocale. Si tratta di unain grado dire la voce di una persona in modo molto realistico, tanto da rendere difficile distinguere tra la voce reale e quella clonata. Se, da una parte, il: lacheleL'Identità.

Altre notizie su. Leggi altre news da fonti autorevoli per approfondire ulteriormente e restare aggiornato sugli sviluppi più recenti.

Salt Lake City police warn community of scam involving AI-generated voice of Chief Mike Brown - If you received an email that included footage of Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown saying that you owe the federal government nearly $100,000, it might have been a scam. (fox13now.com)

Salt Lake City Police warn of scam using chief’s voice - Salt Lake City Police are warning of an artificial intelligence scam that is affecting residents of the Greater Salt Lake area. They say an email from a fake SLCPD account with audio and video ... (msn.com)

Deepfake of Salt Lake police chief prompts warning about AI scams impersonating police - Salt Lake City police are urging caution against scammers using artificial intelligence to impersonate police after a Utahn received an altered video of Chief Mike Brown asking for money. (ksl.com)

Bracing for New AI-Fraud Risks - Compliance officers spend lots of time these days worrying about how their own company’s use of artificial intelligence might draw the ire ... (jdsupra.com)