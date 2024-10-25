Comingsoon.it - Tim Burton: "D'ora in poi farò solo quello che voglio davvero fare, e Internet mi deprime"
Tim Burton: "D'ora in poi farò solo quello che voglio davvero fare, e Internet mi deprime" - Reduce dal successo di Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Tim Burton sente di aver ritrovato la sua vena e vuole inseguirla, come racconta alla BBC. E seguirà l'istinto anche nella vita vera, dove si tiene lont ... (comingsoon.it)
Tim Burton on Why He Tries “to Avoid” the Internet - “If I look at the internet, I found that I got quite depressed. It scared me because I started to go down a dark hole. So I try to avoid it because it doesn’t make me feel good,” Burton explained. “I ... (hollywoodreporter.com)
Tim Burton avoids the internet due to depression, focusing on new London exhibition instead - Tim Burton, the iconic director behind Batman, Beetlejuice, and Wednesday, revealed that he avoids the internet because it makes him feel depressed. Speaking to BBC News ahead of the opening of his ... (tribune.com.pk)
Tim Burton Says Going on the Internet ‘Scared Me’ and ‘I Got Quite Depressed’: ‘I Try to Avoid It’ and Look at Clouds to Feel Better - Tim Burton avoids going on the internet because it makes him depressed. He looks at clouds to help himself feel better. (variety.com)
Ascolti tv di ieri: Don Matteo 14, Endless Love | Dati Auditel, giovedì 24 ottobre 2024 superguidatv.it
Si schianta contro la cuspide del guard rail, ferito il conducente vicenzatoday.it
Clemente Rossi: «Per fare la Grande Ancona si esca dal concetto di 'municipalità'» anconatoday.it
Bruno Labate ad Alseno: «Dopo il rapimento delle Br intensificai l’attività sindacale» ilpiacenza.it