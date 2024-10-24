Kamala Harris: Donald Trump è un fascista (Di giovedì 24 ottobre 2024) La vicepresidente Kamala Harris ha affermato di credere che l’ex presidente Donald Trump sia un fascista. I commenti di Harris sono arrivati ??dopo un articolo del New York Times, in cui il capo dello staff di Trump più longevo, John Kelly, ha affermato che l’ex presidente aveva apertamente ammirato il dittatore tedesco Adolf Hitler durante il suo Periodicodaily.com - Kamala Harris: Donald Trump è un fascista Leggi tutta la notizia su Periodicodaily.com (Di giovedì 24 ottobre 2024) La vicepresidenteha affermato di credere che l’ex presidentesia un. I commenti disono arrivati ??dopo un articolo del New York Times, in cui il capo dello staff dipiù longevo, John Kelly, ha affermato che l’ex presidente aveva apertamente ammirato il dittatore tedesco Adolf Hitler durante il suo

Altre notizie su. Leggi altre news da fonti autorevoli per approfondire ulteriormente e restare aggiornato sugli sviluppi più recenti.

Pennsylvania poll: Harris and Trump in a dead heat - A newly released poll shines no new light on what to expect on Election Day in Pennsylvania, showing the presidential race as essentially a toss-up in Pennsylvania with less than two weeks to go. In ... (yahoo.com)

Trump stirs the pot, jabs Obama over ‘sabotaging’ Joe’s reelection bid amid Kamala collapse - Former President Donald J. Trump stirred the pot over Barack Obama's "sabotage" of Joe Biden's reelection campaign. (bizpacreview.com)

Trump campaigns in Georgia and encourages supporters to vote early - Fox News' Brooke Singman on Kamala Harris' confusing answers to questions during a CNN town hall and Harris and Trump campaigning in Georgia. (foxnews.com)