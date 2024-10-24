Periodicodaily.com - Kamala Harris: Donald Trump è un fascista
Pennsylvania poll: Harris and Trump in a dead heat - A newly released poll shines no new light on what to expect on Election Day in Pennsylvania, showing the presidential race as essentially a toss-up in Pennsylvania with less than two weeks to go. In ... (yahoo.com)
Trump stirs the pot, jabs Obama over ‘sabotaging’ Joe’s reelection bid amid Kamala collapse - Former President Donald J. Trump stirred the pot over Barack Obama's "sabotage" of Joe Biden's reelection campaign. (bizpacreview.com)
Trump campaigns in Georgia and encourages supporters to vote early - Fox News' Brooke Singman on Kamala Harris' confusing answers to questions during a CNN town hall and Harris and Trump campaigning in Georgia. (foxnews.com)