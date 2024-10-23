AirBnb, pubblicità ottobre 2024: la canzone scelta arriva direttamente dal 2000 (Di mercoledì 23 ottobre 2024) Per la nuova campagna pubblicitaria (ottobre 2024) AirBnb ha deciso di puntare sul punk rock di inizio anni 2000. Viene definito pop punk su Wikipedia, anche se noi in Italia lo chiamavamo (lo avremmo chiamato) punk rock. È la canzone scelta da AirBnb per la sua ultima campagna pubblicitaria in cui si vuole sottolineare come la scelta di un AirBnb sia migliore per una famiglia con figli grandi rispetto all’hotel, ché le esigenze cambiano e c’è necessità di spazi più grandi. E quale canzone poteva essere più adatta per rappresentare un’idea del genere se non una canzone estremamente adolescenziale (sebbene sia una canzone che ha compiuto quest’anno già 24 anni: ci avviamo a passi da gigante verso l’età adulta)? Parliamo di Teenage Dirtbag, one-hit wonder del gruppo statunitense Wheatus. Nonsolo.tv - AirBnb, pubblicità ottobre 2024: la canzone scelta arriva direttamente dal 2000 Leggi tutta la notizia su Nonsolo.tv (Di mercoledì 23 ottobre 2024) Per la nuova campagna pubblicitaria (ha deciso di puntare sul punk rock di inizio anni. Viene definito pop punk su Wikipedia, anche se noi in Italia lo chiamavamo (lo avremmo chiamato) punk rock. È ladaper la sua ultima campagna pubblicitaria in cui si vuole sottolineare come ladi unsia migliore per una famiglia con figli grandi rispetto all’hotel, ché le esigenze cambiano e c’è necessità di spazi più grandi. E qualepoteva essere più adatta per rappresentare un’idea del genere se non unaestremamente adolescenziale (sebbene sia unache ha compiuto quest’anno già 24 anni: ci avviamo a passi da gigante verso l’età adulta)? Parliamo di Teenage Dirtbag, one-hit wonder del gruppo statunitense Wheatus.

