Mahmood conquista il Forum con un nuovo look: addio ricci, ora ha i capelli lisci con la riga centrale (Di martedì 22 ottobre 2024) Mahmood ha fatto il suo debutto al Forum di Milano: l'artista ha sfoggiato una serie di look super glamour, rivoluzionando il suo hair look con una riga centrale in stile lord. Fanpage.it - Mahmood conquista il Forum con un nuovo look: addio ricci, ora ha i capelli lisci con la riga centrale Leggi tutta la notizia su Fanpage.it (Di martedì 22 ottobre 2024)ha fatto il suo debutto aldi Milano: l'artista ha sfoggiato una serie disuper glamour, rivoluzionando il suo haircon unain stile lord.

