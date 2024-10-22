Le Regine del Crimine | Sabrina Kauldhar, la serial killer dell’Ontario (Di martedì 22 ottobre 2024) Lo scorso 4 ottobre Sabrina Kauldhar 30 anni , residente a Toronto, è stata accusata di una serie di omicidi avvenuti in tre giorni in Ontario. Gli incidenti si sono verificati a Toronto, Niagara Falls e Hamilton, causando la morte di tre individui. Le autorità hanno classificato la Kauldhar come serial killer, citando la selezione apparentemente casuale di alcune delle sue vittime. Le autorità hanno descritto il caso come complesso, con la natura casuale di due degli omicidi che ha portato all'etichetta di "serial killer. Panorama.it - Le Regine del Crimine | Sabrina Kauldhar, la serial killer dell’Ontario Leggi tutta la notizia su Panorama.it (Di martedì 22 ottobre 2024) Lo scorso 4 ottobre30 anni , residente a Toronto, è stata accusata di una serie di omicidi avvenuti in tre giorni in Ontario. Gli incidenti si sono verificati a Toronto, Niagara Falls e Hamilton, causando la morte di tre individui. Le autorità hanno classificato lacome, citando la selezione apparentemente casuale di alcune delle sue vittime. Le autorità hanno descritto il caso come complesso, con la natura casuale di due degli omicidi che ha portato all'etichetta di "

