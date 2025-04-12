Yellowjackets – Stagione 3 | la spiegazione del finale

Leggi su Cinefilos.it

3: ladelLa terzadisi conclude con una decisione coraggiosa da parte di Natalie Scattorcio (Sophie Thatcher), che dà il via alla quarta. Alla fine di3, episodio 9, Natalie scopre che Misty Quigley (Samantha Hanratty) aveva il transponder della scatola nera dell’aereo mentre gli adolescenti erano bloccati nella natura. L’inizio deldella terzarivela quindi che Natalie non condivide questa informazione con il resto del gruppo e lavora invece con Misty e Van Palmer (Liv Hewson) per riparare il telefono satellitare rotto degli scienziati.Nel presente di, Misty (Christina Ricci), ormai adulta, ha capito chi ha ucciso Lottie Matthews (Simone Kessell) e affronta l’assassino.