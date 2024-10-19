La Global Solidarity Run a Roma: un’iniziativa per la solidarietà globale (Di sabato 19 ottobre 2024) Facebook WhatsApp Twitter Il 19 ottobre, Roma ospiterà la Global Solidarity Run, un evento di corsa solidale promosso dall’ong irlandese Sanctuary Runners, in collaborazione con l’ambasciata d’Irlanda presso la Santa Sede e Athletica Vaticana. Questa iniziativa mira a sensibilizzare l’opinione pubblica sulle condizioni delle persone sfollate e che vivono in povertà, invitando i partecipanti a percorrere 5 chilometri in maglietta blu e condividere l’esperienza sui social con l’hashtag #GlobalRun2024. La corsa si svolgerà a Villa Pamphili, e la partecipazione è aperta a tutti, indipendentemente dalla distanza che si desidera percorrere. Dettagli dell’evento a Villa Pamphili La Global Solidarity Run avrà luogo nel primo pomeriggio a Villa Pamphili, uno dei parchi più storici e belli di Roma. Gaeta.it - La Global Solidarity Run a Roma: un’iniziativa per la solidarietà globale Leggi tutta la notizia su Gaeta.it (Di sabato 19 ottobre 2024) Facebook WhatsApp Twitter Il 19 ottobre,ospiterà laRun, un evento di corsa solidale promosso dall’ong irlandese Sanctuary Runners, in collaborazione con l’ambasciata d’Irlanda presso la Santa Sede e Athletica Vaticana. Questa iniziativa mira a sensibilizzare l’opinione pubblica sulle condizioni delle persone sfollate e che vivono in povertà, invitando i partecipanti a percorrere 5 chilometri in maglietta blu e condividere l’esperienza sui social con l’hashtag #Run2024. La corsa si svolgerà a Villa Pamphili, e la partecipazione è aperta a tutti, indipendentemente dalla distanza che si desidera percorrere. Dettagli dell’evento a Villa Pamphili LaRun avrà luogo nel primo pomeriggio a Villa Pamphili, uno dei parchi più storici e belli di

Altre notizie su. Leggi altre news da fonti autorevoli per approfondire ulteriormente e restare aggiornato sugli sviluppi più recenti.

Thales Solidarity programme - Thales Group, with its 80,000 employees, represents a true wealth of knowledge in both STEM and other fields. The Thales Solidarity programme facilitates the commitment of employees, who are keen to ... (thalesgroup.com)

Xi Jinping to attend the BRICS summit in Russia next week - However, there is no clarity as yet about Xi meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will also be attending the Summit, the first one after the expansion of BRICS being held with Russia as the ... (moneycontrol.com)

Xi to attend the BRICS summit in Russia next week - China on Friday announced that Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend next week’s BRICS Summit in Russia during which he will work with other parties to open a new era for the Global South to seek ... (theprint.in)