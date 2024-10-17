TNA: Rhino e Bob Ryder nella TNA Hall of Fame 2024 (Di giovedì 17 ottobre 2024) La TNA Wrestling conferma che l’ex pluricampione Rhino e il co-fondatore della compagnia Bob Ryder verranno inseriti nella TNA Wrestling Hall of Fame. La cerimonia ufficiale per la classe del 2024 coinciderà con il weekend di Bound For Glory e andrà in onda durante il Countdown dello show. La data della TNA Wrestling Hall of Fame L’evento dell’anno della TNA Wrestling, Bound For Glory, si terrà sabato 26 Ottobre alla Wayne State University Fieldhouse di Detroit. Poi, domenica 27 ottobre, le stelle della TNA Wrestling torneranno in azione sempre alla Wayne State University Fieldhouse, con tutti i match registrati per i futuri episodi dello show settimanale, iMPACT. Zonawrestling.net - TNA: Rhino e Bob Ryder nella TNA Hall of Fame 2024 Leggi tutta la notizia su Zonawrestling.net (Di giovedì 17 ottobre 2024) La TNA Wrestling conferma che l’ex pluricampionee il co-fondatore della compagnia Bobverranno inseritiTNA Wrestlingof. La cerimonia ufficiale per la classe delcoinciderà con il weekend di Bound For Glory e andrà in onda durante il Countdown dello show. La data della TNA WrestlingofL’evento dell’anno della TNA Wrestling, Bound For Glory, si terrà sabato 26 Ottobre alla Wayne State University Fieldhouse di Detroit. Poi, domenica 27 ottobre, le stelle della TNA Wrestling torneranno in azione sempre alla Wayne State University Fieldhouse, con tutti i match registrati per i futuri episodi dello show settimanale, iMPACT.

