Variety: "Un flop catastrofico". Joker 2 battuto anche da Terrifier (Di mercoledì 16 ottobre 2024) Con Halloween alle porte, lo splatter conquista il botteghino. L'horror indipendente a bassissimo costo Terrifier 3 è il film più visto del fine settimana nei cinema di Stati Uniti e Canada, con un incasso di 18,3 milioni di dollari (in Italia dal 7 novembre). Ancora brutte notizie per Joker: Folie à Deux, con Joaquin Phoenix e Lady Gaga: in cima al box office lo scorso fine settimana seppur con un misero bottino, è crollato al terzo posto con 7 milioni di dollari (un tonfo dell'82%). Finora, il sequel della Warner Bros.

