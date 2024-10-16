Quotidiano.net - Variety: "Un flop catastrofico". Joker 2 battuto anche da Terrifier
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Lawyers Ask Judge to Release Identities of Accusers - and shared with Variety, reads. “This has had a pervasive ripple effect, resulting in a torrent of allegations by unidentified complainants, spanning from the false to outright absurd.” The letter ... (variety.com)
As Terrifier 3's Art The Clown Dominates the Box Office, Damien Leone Teases Final 'Epic' Chapter Is Nearer Than You Think - Art the Clown creator Damien Leone recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to offer some insight into the future of the Terrifier franchise. While nothing is set in stone, Leone hinted that the end ... (cinemablend.com)
Joker: Folie à Deux's streaming date announced after box office disaster - Variety reports that Joker: Folie à Deux has set a streaming release date of October 29, 2024. That is less than one month after its theatrical release on October 4. (clutchpoints.com)
Corruzione, maxi inchiesta a Roma. Arrestato il direttore di Sogei. Nei guai l’uomo di Musk in Italia quotidiano.net
Lo sforzo pro capite dei paesi nordici e baltici per Kyiv è il triplo di quello americano ilfoglio.it
Viale Toscana a tutta velocità: "Necessari dissuasori e rotonde" ilgiorno.it
Hanno vinto la malattia, i Sorrisi in Rosa di 130 donne ilgiorno.it