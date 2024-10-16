CLO Virtual Fashion Brings Together Europe's Fashion Leaders and Innovators at Munich User Summit (Di mercoledì 16 ottobre 2024) - Munich, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/



CLO Virtual Fashion, the leading provider of digital 3D garment solutions, hosted its Enterprise User Summit in Munich on September 12, 2024. The exclusive event was attended by representatives of over 80 Fashion brands and vendors, including 3D creative leads, designers, and pattern makers from renowned brands such as Hugo Boss, adidas, Gucci, Tom Tailor, Marks and Spencer, s.Oliver, Fjällräven, and VAUDE. The Summit included presentations, panel talks, and interactive booths to help Users generate new ideas, build industry relationships, and learn how to achieve their goals within the CLO Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital workflow that streamlines and inspires co-creation at every stage of clothing creation. This year's Summit focused on collaboration to streamline workflows and enhance efficiency in the 3D Fashion design process.

