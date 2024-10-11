“Benjamin”, la tracklist del nuovo album di Jake Isaac (Di venerdì 11 ottobre 2024) Con i primi tre album, Jake Isaac si è conquistato un ruolo in prima linea nel rinascimento del soul britannico, arrivando a collaborare con Sting e Sir Elton John. Prima ancora di intraprendere la sua strada, aveva mostrato un talento unico, scrivendo ed esibendosi da adolescente con Gabrielle e Blue, oltre a diventare il direttore musicale di Duffy. In arrivo il 25 ottobre, ‘Benjamin’ è il nuovo album: oltre ad essere anche il secondo nome di Jake, il disco rappresenta qualcosa di più significativo, che traspare in ogni momento del nuovo lavoro. E’ un disco in cui Jake condivide alcuni lati che, come il suo secondo nome, sono nascosti alla vista, con riflessioni sulla sua eredità familiare, sulla sua spiritualità e sul superamento degli ostacoli emersi durante il suo percorso di vita. Lopinionista.it - “Benjamin”, la tracklist del nuovo album di Jake Isaac Leggi tutta la notizia su Lopinionista.it (Di venerdì 11 ottobre 2024) Con i primi tresi è conquistato un ruolo in prima linea nel rinascimento del soul britannico, arrivando a collaborare con Sting e Sir Elton John. Prima ancora di intraprendere la sua strada, aveva mostrato un talento unico, scrivendo ed esibendosi da adolescente con Gabrielle e Blue, oltre a diventare il direttore musicale di Duffy. In arrivo il 25 ottobre, ‘’ è il: oltre ad essere anche il secondo nome di, il disco rappresenta qualcosa di più significativo, che traspare in ogni momento dellavoro. E’ un disco in cuicondivide alcuni lati che, come il suo secondo nome, sono nascosti alla vista, con riflessioni sulla sua eredità familiare, sulla sua spiritualità e sul superamento degli ostacoli emersi durante il suo percorso di vita.

