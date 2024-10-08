Chi è John Thomas Sweeney, l’ex fidanzato di Dominique Dunne e che fine ha fatto dopo l’omicidio (Di martedì 8 ottobre 2024) John Thomas Sweeney, nato nel 1956 e cresciuto a Hazelton, in Pennsylvania, ha lavorato come sous chef negli anni ’80 e oggi è ricordato soprattutto per essere stato l’ex fidanzato dell’attrice Dominique Dunne. Nel 1982 Sweeney uccise la Dunne al culmine di una relazione costellata di episodi di violenza e fu condannato a sei anni, ma uscì dopo due anni e sette mesi. Oggi è libero, ha cambiato nome, si fa chiamare John Patrick Maura e negli ultimi anni ha lavorato in una casa di riposo a San Rafael. In diverse occasioni, sui media si è parlato del fatto che abbia usato violenza anche su altre fidanzate. A quanto pare avrebbe avuto un figlio da una donna che non ha svelato le sue generalità. Cinemaserietv.it - Chi è John Thomas Sweeney, l’ex fidanzato di Dominique Dunne e che fine ha fatto dopo l’omicidio Leggi tutta la notizia su Cinemaserietv.it (Di martedì 8 ottobre 2024), nato nel 1956 e cresciuto a Hazelton, in Pennsylvania, ha lavorato come sous chef negli anni ’80 e oggi è ricordato soprattutto per essere statodell’attrice. Nel 1982uccise laal culmine di una relazione costellata di episodi di violenza e fu condannato a sei anni, ma uscìdue anni e sette mesi. Oggi è libero, ha cambiato nome, si fa chiamarePatrick Maura e negli ultimi anni ha lavorato in una casa di riposo a San Rafael. In diverse occasioni, sui media si è parlato delche abbia usato violenza anche su altre fidanzate. A quanto pare avrebbe avuto un figlio da una donna che non ha svelato le sue generalità.

