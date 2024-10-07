Non c’è pace per la Florida: “un altro uragano sta per colpire lo Stato” (Di lunedì 7 ottobre 2024) La Florida sta per essere colpita nuovamente da un evento meteo estremo, l’uragano Milton sta puntando dritto a sud-est degli Stati Uniti. Gli abitanti ancora provati dal passaggio dell’uragano Helene che con la sua estrema potenza ha lasciato dietro di sé devastazione, vittime e numerosi dispersi, sono estremamente preoccupati dopo l’intervento del governatore repubblicano della Non c’è pace per la Florida: “un altro uragano sta per colpire lo Stato” L'Identità. Leggi tutta la notizia su Lidentita.it (Di lunedì 7 ottobre 2024) Lasta per essere colpita nuovamente da un evento meteo estremo, l’Milton sta puntando dritto a sud-est degli Stati Uniti. Gli abitanti ancora provati dal passaggio dell’Helene che con la sua estrema potenza ha lasciato dietro di sé devastazione, vittime e numerosi dispersi, sono estremamente preoccupati dopo l’intervento del governatore repubblicano della Non c’èper la: “unsta perlo” L'Identità.

Lidentita.it - Non c’è pace per la Florida: “un altro uragano sta per colpire lo Stato”

Santa Rosa County restaurants: 11 new restaurants that opened in Santa Rosa County this year - Restauranteurs brought over a dozen new dining options to Santa Rosa County this year so far, ranging in everything from tacos to Italian tiramisu. (pnj.com)

Hurricane Helene Transforms Gulf Coast Waters in Stunning Satellite Images - The heavy rains, high winds, and storm surge that devastated land also left a mark on the ocean. Hurricane Helene's arrival in florida introduced massive environmental shifts as seen in satellite ... (scitechdaily.com)

Less than 10 days after Helene made landfall, florida braces for another hurricane, potentially a Category 3 - Less than 10 days after Hurricane Helene made landfall in florida, the state is bracing for another potentially devastating blow from a hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico, this one a potential Category 3 ... (sg.news.yahoo.com)