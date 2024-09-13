MTV VMAs 2024 musica e show sul red carpet

Leggi tutta la notizia su amica

(Di venerdì 13 settembre 2024) Taylor Swift in versione goth/punk, ha trionfato con 7 statuette: è in assoluto la più premiata nella storia degli MTV Video Music Awards, andati in scena alla UBS Arena di Elmont, New York l’11 settembre (ma erano programmati per il 10, spostati poi per non coincidere con il dibattito tra i candidati alla presidenza degli Stati Uniti Donald Trump e Kamala Harris). Da Katy Perry, che si è aggiudicata l’ambito Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award per la miglior esibizione, alla presentatrice Megan Thee Stallion, il tappeto rosso deiha raccolto le star nel momento. Guarda di più nel video di Amica.it. Amica ©RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA MTVsul redAmica.