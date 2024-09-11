Jack Huston si unisce al cast di Spider-Noir! (Di mercoledì 11 settembre 2024) Jack Huston si unisce al cast di Spider-Noir! Deadline riporta che Spider-Noir di Prime Video ha scritturato la star di Boardwalk Empire Jack Huston per un misterioso ruolo di “guardia del corpo”. Non sono stati condivisi altri dettagli, anche se potrebbe interpretare chiunque, da un personaggio senza nome a una nuova versione di cattivi come Hammerhead e Tombstone. Jack Huston si unisce a un cast che sarà guidato da Nicolas Cage (che presumibilmente interpreterà Ben Reilly al posto di Peter Parker), Brendan Gleeson, Lamorne Morris, Abraham Popoola e Li Jun Li. Boardwalk Empire di HBO è stato fondamentale per la fama di Huston, anche se lo sfortunato Ben-Hur ha fatto deragliare il suo tentativo di diventare uno dei volti di Hollywood. Il progetto che più di tutti ha però lanciato la sua carriera è stato il divertente Orgoglio e pregiudizio e zombie.Leggi tutta la notizia su cinefilosNotizie su altre fonti
- Nicolas Cage's 'Noir' series adds Jack Huston, Brendan Gleeson - The series will follow an aging and down on his luck private investigator (Cage) in 1930s New York, who is forced to grapple with his past life as the ... timesofindia.indiatimes
- SPIDER-NOIR Casts BOARDWALK EMPIRE Star Jack Huston In Mysterious "Bodyguard" Role - Amazon's upcoming Spider-Noir series continues to build out its cast, this time with the addition of Boardwalk Empire and The Irishman star jack huston. You can find more details on his role right ... comicbookmovie
- Spider-Noir: Jack Huston to star alongside Nicolas Cage in the Spider-Man series - Noir. He will star as a series regular alongside Nicolas Cage, who plays an “aging and down on his luck private investigator in 1930s New York who is forced to grapple with his past life as the city’s ... msn
Video Jack HustonVideo Jack Huston