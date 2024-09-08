AEW All Out | Duro Street Fight Match tra Kris Statlander e Willow Nightingale

Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling

(Di domenica 8 settembre 2024) Ieri notte ad All Out le due ex tag team partnersi sono affrontate in unChigaco. Ricordiamo cheperse il TBS Title a favore di Mercedes Mone a Double Or Nothing e subito dopo subì anche il turn dell’amica. Ildi ieri notte è stato violento e non sono mancati gli oggetti contundenti.confronto Ieri notte ad All Out,sono state protagoniste di unChicago. Non sono mancati i momenti “extreme”, come quando laha schiantato l’avversaria su un tavolo all’esterno del ring con una spear dallo stage. Poi anche una swanton bomb dal paletto su di un tavolo all’esterno del ring. Sono comparse anche le puntine da disegno conche ci è finita sopra.