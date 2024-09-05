House of the Dragon: George R.R. Martin annuncia cambiamenti “tossici” nella storia in un post pieno di spoiler e polemiche! (Di giovedì 5 settembre 2024) Il creatore di Game of Thrones, George R.R. Martin, ha lanciato un’importante frecciatina a HBO e House of the Dragon per alcune delle modifiche che lo show ha apportato – e apporterà – alla storia che ha raccontato nel suo libro “Fire & Blood”, che racconta la storia della Casa Targaryen. In un post – ormai cancellato – del suo diario personale “Not a Blog”, Martin si è addentrato nella tana del coniglio discutendo della famigerata sequenza “Blood & Cheese” della prima stagione di House of the Dragon. Alla fine ha affrontato le modifiche alla storia di House of the Dragon, che hanno suscitato forti polemiche, in particolare la rimozione di un personaggio fondamentale dalla sequenza: Il terzo e più giovane figlio di Re Aegon II e della Regina Helaena Targaryen, il Principe Maelor.Leggi tutta la notizia su nerdpoolNotizie su altre fonti
