House of the Dragon | George R R Martin annuncia cambiamenti tossici nella storia in un post pieno di spoiler e polemiche!

(Di giovedì 5 settembre 2024) Il creatore di Game of Thrones,R.R., ha lanciato un’importante frecciatina a HBO eof theper alcune delle modifiche che lo show ha apportato – e apporterà – allache ha raccontato nel suo libro “Fire & Blood”, che racconta ladella Casa Targaryen. In un– ormai cancellato – del suo diario personale “Not a Blog”,si è addentratotana del coniglio discutendo della famigerata sequenza “Blood & Cheese” della prima stagione diof the. Alla fine ha affrontato le modifiche alladiof the, che hanno suscitato forti, in particolare la rimozione di un personaggio fondamentale dalla sequenza: Il terzo e più giovane figlio di Re Aegon II e della Regina Helaena Targaryen, il Principe Maelor.