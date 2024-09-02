James sconcertato dalle indiscrezioni secondo cui Salah potrebbe lasciare il Liverpool (Di lunedì 2 settembre 2024) 2024-09-02 13:06:05 Fa notizia quanto pubblicato poco fa sul sito 101greatgoals: L’ex portiere del Liverpool David James rimarrebbe sorpreso se i tifosi del Merseyside decidessero di sostituire Mohamed Salah a fine stagione. Salah scadrà il suo contratto la prossima estate e ha rilasciato alcune dichiarazioni puntuali dopo la sua fantastica prestazione di ieri all’Old Trafford, in cui ha segnato un gol e fornito due assist per Luis Diaz, nella vittoria del Liverpool per 3-0 contro il Manchester United. Scommetti £10 e ricevi £60 in scommesse gratuite e bonus Valido oggi: 2 settembre 2024 18+. Gioca in sicurezza. Solo nuovi giocatori, utilizzando il codice promozionale T60. Valido dal 13/04/2022. Gioco online.Leggi tutta la notizia su justcalcioNotizie su altre fonti
- Virgil van Dijk laughs at Andre Onana as Liverpool boss Arne Slot ignores Man United taunts - Use precise geolocation data and actively scan device characteristics for identification. This is done to store and access information on a device and to provide personalised ads and content, ad and ... msn
- Fans heap praise on Arne Slot after Liverpool manager expertly 'breaks down Man United's issues' in post-match interview... and reveals which area of the pitch he exploited to ... - Slot helped mastermind a 3-0 victory for his Liverpool team upon their visit to Old Trafford, with Luis Diaz and Mohammed salah both scoring for the Reds. dailymail.co.uk
- Football latest: Phil McNulty takes your questions on weekend's football as Liverpool beat Man Utd - Former Liverpool and England international goalkeeper David james on Alisson Becker's future: "Even Allison, the hero of the weekend, he's been questioning whether there is an extension with his ... bbc.co.uk
Video James sconcertatoVideo James sconcertato