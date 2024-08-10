Shahmaran 2 come finisce: spiegazione finale e stagione 3 (Di sabato 10 agosto 2024) Ultimo aggiornamento 10 Agosto 2024 2:17 pm by Redazione Dall’8 agosto 2024 è disponibile su Netflix Shahmaran 2 con protagonista l’attrice Serenay Sar?kaya, nota su Canale 5 come Devin di The Family. Si tratta della seconda stagione che parla del folklore tramandato nei secoli che riguarda una regina di Maran, metà basilico e metà umana, che ha sacrificato la sua vita per salvare l’umanità. Gli esseri umani, però, continuano a ripetere gli stesso errori, mostrandosi egoisti. Nella stagione 2 Sahsu e Maran riescono a salvare l’umanità? Vediamo insieme cosa succede nel finale e se ci sarà la stagione 3 della serie TV turca su Netflix.Leggi tutta la notizia su latuafonteNotizie su altre fonti
