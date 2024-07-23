Fonte : laverita.info di 23 lug 2024

Kamala la woke dal volto cinico

Kamala, la woke dal volto cinico (Di martedì 23 luglio 2024) Abortista entusiasta, da procuratore ne fece di ogni colore, inclusi finanziamenti illeciti. E alla faccia dell’accoglienza, nel 2021 disse ai migranti: «Non venite negli Usa».
