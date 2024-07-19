EA FC 24 Team 1 Futties Disponibile La Prima Squadra Degli Oscar Di UT

Leggi tutta la notizia su fifaultimateteam

(Di venerdì 19 luglio 2024) Ildi EA FC 24 sarànei pacchetti della modalità Ultimatea partire da venerdi 19 Luglio. Festeggia la stagione e l’estate con ied un riepilogo di quest’anno entusiasmante di UT 24. Divertiti con i nuovissimi oggetti giocatoreda aggiungere alla tua rosa, inclusi gli eroie l’intesa premium, inoltre le carte speciali dei migliori giocatori di UT 24 saranno nuovamente disponibili nei pacchetti. La stagione della modalità Ultimateè stata fantastica e ricca di eventi , dalle carte Golazo alle carteOf The Season fino al Festival Od Football che si è concluso di recente. Per celebrare l’anno di UT 24, sono tornati i! Questa promo celebra il meglio di UT 24, oltre ad aggiugnere nuovissimi contenuti per migliorare le tue squadre.