EA FC 24 Team 1 Futties Disponibile La Prima Squadra Degli Oscar Di UT (Di venerdì 19 luglio 2024) Il Team 1 Futties di EA FC 24 sarà Disponibile nei pacchetti della modalità Ultimate Team a partire da venerdi 19 Luglio. Festeggia la stagione e l’estate con i Futties ed un riepilogo di quest’anno entusiasmante di UT 24. Divertiti con i nuovissimi oggetti giocatore Futties da aggiungere alla tua rosa, inclusi gli eroi Futties e l’intesa premium Futties, inoltre le carte speciali dei migliori giocatori di UT 24 saranno nuovamente disponibili nei pacchetti. La stagione della modalità Ultimate Team è stata fantastica e ricca di eventi , dalle carte Golazo alle carte Team Of The Season fino al Festival Od Football che si è concluso di recente. Per celebrare l’anno di UT 24, sono tornati i Futties! Questa promo celebra il meglio di UT 24, oltre ad aggiugnere nuovissimi contenuti per migliorare le tue squadre.Leggi tutta la notizia su fifaultimateteamNotizie su altre fonti
